(Bloomberg) -- China cut its mandatory quarantine period to 10 days from three weeks for inbound visitors in its latest Covid-19 guidance, according to the National Health Commission.

New arrivals and close contacts of infected patients must spend seven days in centralized quarantine, then closely monitor their health for another three days at home, according to the government protocol released on Tuesday. Previously, China required up to 21 days of hotel quarantine.

