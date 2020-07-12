9m ago
China Data Watch, Faltering Recovery, India to Digital: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week:
- The country first hit by the coronavirus pandemic will this week have a clearer picture of its progress on nursing the economy back to health. China reports second-quarter GDP on Thursday, along with readings for industrial output and retail sales
- The U.S. recovery from the coronavirus-induced recession is leveling off and showing signs of faltering only two months into the rebound, a series of real-time economic indicators show
- The U.S. is usually better than Europe at reshaping its economy after recessions, partly because it’s easier for American entrepreneurs to streamline their business. In the coronavirus crisis, that advantage isn’t immediately apparent
- The coronavirus outbreak may finally accomplish what India’s shock demonetization failed to achieve: Use of digital payments is soaring for everything from groceries, electricity bills and cab fares
- Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kong residents defied concerns about social-distancing and a new security law to vote in two-day primaries held by pro-democracy opposition parties
- The number of coronavirus cases in Indonesia exceeded 75,000 as infections in the two largest hotspots continued to accelerate after physical-distancing curbs were eased more than a month ago
- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa read the riot act to those flouting rules aimed at curbing the outbreak, as he reinstated a ban on liquor sales to reduce alcohol-related hospital admissions
- A Japanese government campaign to spur domestic tourism has drawn both enthusiasm and ire, with some social media users telling urbanites to stay away from rural areas after Covid-19 cases hit a record high in Tokyo
- Muscovites desperate for a summer holiday abroad this year have found a loophole that’s letting them evade Russia’s ban on foreign travel. A loophole that involves a 14-hour round trip via Belarus
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.