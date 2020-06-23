(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Tuesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get you through to the day:

U.S. President Donald Trump said the phase one trade deal with China is “fully intact,” after his adviser Peter Navarro sowed confusion and spurred a temporary stock slump with comments interpreted as a decision to end the agreement

Transatlantic relations could reach a new low next month as the European Union readies tariffs on billions of dollars of U.S. exports aimed at politically important industries for Trump and his Republican allies in Congress

A record high reading for the Misery Index -- the sum of the unemployment and inflation rate -- suggests economic factors will not be working in President Donald Trump’s favor at the November election

Trump signed an order temporarily halting access to several employment-based visas, affecting hundreds of thousands of people seeking to work in the U.S.

Hopes for a “V-shaped” recovery from the virus recession required a number of conditions to be met, Bloomberg Economics’ Tom Orlik and Björn van Roye write. Many major economies haven’t fulfilled them, meaning this is going to be a stepped recovery The World Trade Organization tempered its pessimism about the outlook for cross-border commerce, saying its worst-case scenario for this year will likely be avoided

China’s rapid rebound from the coronavirus means it’s poised for another year of growth while the U.S. contracts

The pick up in euro-area economic activity after the lifting of lockdowns in June is doing little to change the picture of a long, slow recovery and rising unemployment

The biggest weapon in the arsenal Europe assembled to counter the coronavirus economic collapse has yet to find the target as less than 15% of fund governments made available as loan guarantees has been used. Meanwhile, Spain is considering doubling down on the plan

World Bank President David Malpass expects private creditors to work out a methodology to join the Group of 20 in providing debt relief for the world’s poorest economies to help them fight the global pandemic

