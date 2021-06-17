Jun 17, 2021
China Decouples, Expats’ Envy, Japan Records Inflation: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:
- China putting the brakes on credit expansion in the economy doesn’t signal slower growth or demand for commodities as the traditional link between credit and growth is not as strong as it once was
- Singapore and Hong Kong practically shut their doors for more than a year to keep Covid-19 in check. But as the U.S. and Europe emerge from the pandemic, the cities’ businesses and expatriates are starting to question whether they’ve been too slow to reopen
- Japan’s key measure of consumer prices gained for the first time in 14 months, data showed just hours before a central bank decision
- Despite a struggling economy and wave of emigration from political turmoil, demand for housing in Hong Kong remains unquenched
- Bloomberg Economics takes a look at a week ahead that includes China’s LPRs on hold, Korea trade and Tokyo prices
- The world’s richest nations have set the stage for a revolution in corporate taxation, but have their work cut out to actually achieve it
- Qatar expects to see a $20 Billion bump to the economy from the Soccer World Cup
- Why inflation may be here to stay is the key subject of Stephanie Flanders’ weekly podcast
- Joe Biden’s first trip abroad as president saw him meet with a top adversary, leaving him poised to confront what he’s called America’s most serious global competitor: China and its leader, Xi Jinping
