(Bloomberg) -- Demand for Chinese debt is falling amid investor concern over a string of defaults by state firms and the pressure of U.S. sanctions on some of the nation’s firms.

Chinese companies issued $9.9 billion of new dollar bonds in November, the lowest in seven months and down 52% from October’s total, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The decline accelerated last week, when just $660 million was sold, the smallest amount since May.

China’s onshore credit market was roiled last month by the defaults of a state-owned coal producer and prominent chipmaker, which sent yields higher and challenged the long-held view that the government would bail out such firms. Adding to risk was a Reuters report at the end of last month saying the Trump administration is poised to add Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. and China National Offshore Oil Corp. to a list of firms blocked from American investment due to military ties.

Other bond markets are benefiting from the newfound caution toward Chinese firms. While the yield on Chinese investment-grade dollar bonds widened 12 basis points over Treasuries as of Monday since Yongcheng Coal & Electricity Holding Group Co.’s default on Nov. 10, yield premiums of South Korean dollar bond tightened six basis points.

There’s now a small window for Chinese firms to sell debt before the Christmas holiday lull, according to Jennifer Zhang, head of debt origination for greater China at Barclays Capital Asia Ltd. On Tuesday, at least four Chinese firms including three property developers were tapping the dollar bond market.

“Frequent issuers would prefer to fully utilize their offshore bond quota by the end of this year so that they can start applying for new quotas,” Zhang said.

