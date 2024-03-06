(Bloomberg) -- China’s top economic officials defended the nation’s plan to grow the economy by around 5% this year and hinted at a potential liquidity boost, one day after the ambitious target was met with skepticism by some economists due to a perceived lack of sufficient policy support.

Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People’s Bank of China, said there’s still room to cut the reserve requirement ratio for banks, which would allow lenders to keep smaller reserves and therefore encourage lending. Zheng Shanjie, chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission, struck a confident tone on the country’s growth outlook, saying the GDP goal is a “positive target that can be attained through vigorous effort.”

They took questions at a press briefing on the sidelines of the National People’s Congress in Beijing on Wednesday alongside three other top officials: the finance and commerce chiefs, as well as new top securities regulator Wu Qing.

The officials’ comments were scrutinized by investors seeking details on how President Xi Jinping’s government will repeat last year’s expansion in more challenging circumstances without broad stimulus. Markets were disappointed by the lack of forceful steps announced at the opening of the legislature on Tuesday, with analysts surveyed by Bloomberg ahead of the meeting only expecting the economy to expand by 4.6% in 2024.

Pan’s dovish comments appeared to stoke hopes for further easing by the Chinese central bank. China’s government bonds extended rallies, with the yield on 10-year notes falling to a two-decade low. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg last month forecast a RRR reduction by 25 basis points in the third quarter this year after it was last cut by 0.5 percentage points in February.

Promoting a moderate recovery in prices is an important consideration for the PBOC’s policy making, he said. Pan reiterated the central bank has sufficient monetary policy room and ample tools and noted the dollar’s weakening momentum, which will allow China to loosen its monetary policy without causing more capital flight. He didn’t indicate a time frame for the RRR cut.

Wang Tao, head of Asian economic research at UBS Group AG, called the Chinese leadership’s approach “pragmatic” but added they “won’t do whatever is necessary to meet the 5% target”.

“If there is a threat to the system, to stability in the economy, then they will act,” she said. “The objective is more in terms of macro-stability and facilitating structural transition.”

The joint press briefing was the first time in at least a decade that so many economic chiefs shared a stage for one conference during the legislative session. Previously, officials typically held briefings in smaller groups, except for pandemic years when many skipped such conferences.

Zheng of the NDRC, China’s top economic planning agency, said China’s plan to issue 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) of ultra-long special central government bonds in 2024 will drive investment and consumption, and that most of the 1 trillion yuan sovereign debt issued in October will be used this year. That issuance in 2023 raised the budget deficit from 3% to 3.8% of GDP, with funds used for disaster relief and construction.

Both Zheng and Commerce Minister Wang Wentao revealed China’s exports increased about 10% year-on-year in the first two months of 2024, giving that data a day before its official release and after exports last year posted their first annual decline since 2016.

That was the latest example of officials front-running key data releases, as authorities seek to stabilize the economy and guide the stock market. In January, Premier Li Qiang revealed China’s economy grew around 5.2% in 2023 a day before the official figure was due. That month, Pan disclosed a cut in the reserve requirement ratio about two weeks before it took effect, in a rare move.

Officials managing China’s massive economy are grappling with record low consumer confidence, falling home prices and an increasingly competitive job market. That’s weighed on consumption and led to a price war among retailers, which has been hampered by weakening overseas demand.

The central bank is expected to deliver more moderate cuts to interest rates this year. The PBOC has used surprise easing steps — such as a record cut to a key mortgage reference rate — to squeeze more value out of its policy actions in recent months.

Finance Minister Lan Fo’an said officials would strengthen coordination with other tools such as monetary, employment and industrial policies. Those comments came after Premier Li’s yearly report to China’s highest-profile annual political meeting kept fiscal stimulus broadly the same as last year, and avoided bold moves to boost consumption or lift a slumping property sector.

He added that China’s local debt risks have been “mitigated holistically” since authorities ramped up efforts to tackle the problem with measures including the issuance of local special refinancing bonds, which reduced the repayment pressure and lowered interest payment burdens, Lan said.

