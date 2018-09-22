(Bloomberg) -- China’s military cooperation with Russia is “normal,” in accordance with international law, and the U.S. has no right to intervene, Wu Qian, a spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, said Saturday in response to Washington’s sanctions on its military agency.

China urges the U.S. to immediately correct its mistakes and withdraw the so-called sanctions, otherwise it must “bear the consequences,” Wu said in a statement on the ministry’s website.

The U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions on China’s Equipment Development Department and director Li Shangfu “for engaging in significant transactions with Rosoboronexport, Russia’s main arms export entity.” The measures taken by Washington related to the purchase of Su-35 combat aircraft in 2017 and S-400 surface-to-air missile system-related equipment in 2018.

