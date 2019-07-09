(Bloomberg) -- China’s factories barely escaped deflation in June while consumer prices gained.

Factory prices were unchanged in June from a year earlier, while the consumer price index rose 2.7%, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. The producer price change was slower than forecast, while consumer price gains were the same as in May and as estimated.

Key Insights

The deceleration brings back fears of a return of deflation which would erode companies’ profit and their ability to repay debt. In the longer term, lower factory prices in China could put pressure on global inflation outlook via exports

Going forward, “a rising base effect will likely help bring down headline CPI, barring sudden surges in food prices; and PPI may be capped due to a rising base and overall lackluster demand,” Eva Yi, economist at China International Capital Corp. wrote in a note

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Yinan Zhao in Beijing at yzhao300@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jeffrey Black at jblack25@bloomberg.net, James Mayger

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.