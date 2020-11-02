(Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks Covid-19’s impact on trade. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis on the pandemic.

Australia says Chinese customs officers are delaying imports of some premium shellfish products, in a sign its rock lobster industry could be the latest casualty of growing tensions between Canberra and Beijing.

Some Australian lobster shipments have experienced customs clearance delays in the past few days due to increased import inspections in China, the Seafood Trade Advisory Group said in a statement. Most exporters have decided to halt shipments to China “until more is known about the new process.”

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham called for all importers to be treated equally. “Chinese authorities should rule out the use of any such discriminatory actions,” he said in a statement Monday.

China accounted for 94% of Australian rock lobster exports worth A$752 million ($527 million) in 2018-19. Live lobsters are typically flown in on ice and need to be consumed within 72 hours of leaving Australia if they don’t go into holding tanks in China, according to Tom Cosentino, executive officer at Southern Rocklobster Ltd.

It isn’t yet clear if the hold ups are related specifically to mounting trade scuffles between the two countries, Cosentino told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

A diplomatic spat intensified between China and Australia following Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s push for an independent inquiry into the origins of the Covid-19 outbreak. That has seen a string of Australian exports to its biggest trading partner subject to what Morrison’s government has described as “economic coercion.”

Barley has been hit with tariffs and wine subjected to anti-subsidy and anti-dumping probes, while Beijing has discouraged tourists and students from visiting Australia. Morrison’s government last month said it was seeking clarification of reports that China has suspended purchases of Australian coal.

Last month, some Chinese cotton mills were verbally told by Beijing government officials to stop buying the fiber from Australia, according to two people familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter.

Australia is the world’s most China-dependent developed economy, and has been seeking to reduce its reliance through a string of trade accords with other nations.

