(Bloomberg) -- China will postpone expanding its carbon market to include more industries as it tries to resolve data quality issues, Caijing reported without citing its sources.

Building materials, nonferrous metals and steel industry companies will only begin having their emissions monitored in 2023 and will not participate in trading until 2025, the Beijing-based financial magazine said. Those industries had been expected to be included as soon as this year, although a key designer of the market had already flagged potential delays.

The Ministry of Ecology and Environment, which regulates the market, earlier this year unearthed widespread problems with emissions data submitted by power plants, who have to pay for every ton of carbon dioxide they generate that exceeds an allocated amount. The agency also publicly rebuked four consulting firms earlier for falsifying data or negligence in the verification process.

Only about 2,000 power companies are currently trading in China’s carbon market, which launched on July 16 last year. After a burst of activity in late 2021 ahead of a compliance deadline, the market has been eerily quiet this year. Prices have stayed at 58 yuan ($8.55) a ton for the past six sessions after earlier being stuck at 60 yuan for 12 sessions in a row, often at minimal volumes.

