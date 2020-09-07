(Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities delayed renewing the press credentials of some journalists working for American media outlets, including Bloomberg News, the Wall Street Journal and CNN, in response to the Trump administration limiting visa terms for Chinese reporters in the U.S.

The journalists in Beijing were told their residence permits will at this stage be extended until Nov. 6, which appears to coincide with the date when the 90-day visas given to Chinese press in the U.S. will need to be renewed.

Two non-Americans at Bloomberg News received a letter allowing them to work and stay in the country in lieu of having official press credentials. A Bloomberg spokesperson declined to comment.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Monday visa extension applications for the journalists are being processed and in the meantime “they can continue to live and work here with no problems at all.”

“We would be glad to continue our excellent cooperation with the #US journalists here if the Chinese journalists are treated fairly in the US,” she wrote on Twitter.

Last Thursday, Hua accused the U.S. of using the 90-day visa issue to negotiate for the return of expelled journalists from the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post and the New York Times. She added that the American journalists didn’t have their press cards renewed because of the U.S. expulsion of 60 Chinese journalists.

“If the U.S. wants such reciprocity, China is also willing to get even with them on all this,” she said.

