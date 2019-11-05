Nov 5, 2019
China Demands Trump Disarm, Global Recovery, Delhi Smog: Eco Day
- China is setting its price for signing an interim trade deal with the U.S.: drop the tariffs. The question is whether Donald Trump will pay it. Trade between the two economies nosedived in September after Trump escalated protectionist measures
- The worst may be over for the world economy’s deepest slowdown in a decade
- Business travelers and tourists are avoiding New Delhi, as air pollution in India’s capital reached record levels
- Indonesia isn’t benefiting the way it should from trade war tensions and with demographics that could be a ticking time bomb, the stakes are high for this to be turned around
- Thailand’s battle to keep its surging currency at bay is increasing the odds of a second interest-rate cut this year
- Dallas Fed chief Robert Kaplan is taking comfort from the recent steepening in the yield curve and sees it as a sign that policy is in the right place
- Midwestern states that were key to Trump‘s victory in 2016 are likely to see an economic downturn early next year that could affect his re-election chances
- Recent labor-market data decisively dispel any notion of a near-term downturn in U.S. growth, writes Yelena Shulyatyeva
- New Zealand unemployment increased more than economists expected in the third quarter as hiring and wage growth slowed
- Haruhiko Kuroda has stepped into the global debate on the need for governments to do more heavy lifting to support their economies, saying that the ultra-low rate environment created by Japan’s central bank makes fiscal spending more powerful
- The answer to renewable energy’s biggest challenge is emerging in the Australian outback
