(Bloomberg) -- China demanded the U.S. withdraw penalties it placed on a Chinese defense agency and its director for purchasing Russian weapons in violation of American sanctions or “bear the consequences.”

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Friday that the U.S action was unjustifiable. “We strongly urge U.S. to immediately correct its mistakes and withdraw the so-called sanctions,” he said.

The U.S. on Thursday sanctioned Li Shangfu for allegedly engaging in the purchase of Russian combat aircraft and S-400 surface-to-air missiles. The State Department said in a statement that its actions weren’t intended to undermine the military capabilities or combat readiness of any country, but rather to impose costs on Russia in response to its interference in the U.S. election process.

Li is the director of China’s Equipment Development Department, the agency that oversees the country’s defense technology.

