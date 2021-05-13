China Denies Report Top Economic Envoy to U.S. Might Be Replaced

(Bloomberg) --

China isn’t considering replacing Vice Premier Liu He as the top economic envoy to the U.S., the Ministry of Commerce said Thursday, denying a media report that the change was under consideration in Beijing.

Liu was the chief negotiator for the “phase one” trade deal signed with the U.S. last January and is a close friend of President Xi Jinping. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the Chinese government was considering replacing him with Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, citing unidentified officials.

China Considers Replacing Economic Envoy to U.S., WSJ Says

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.