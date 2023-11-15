(Bloomberg) -- China’s embassy to the US criticized a report to Congress that said US-China relations weren’t getting better despite a string of high-level visits, an assessment that struck a downbeat tone just as President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping prepared to meet in California.

Chinese embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu accused the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission of “entrenched bias,” after the panel released an annual report Tuesday that said there was “little evidence” that China would take concrete steps to improve the relationship.

“We urge the commission to discontinue making irresponsible comments on China,” Liu said in a statement to Bloomberg News. “If it roots for a sound China-U.S. relationship, then it should do things that are good for the development of this relationship and conducive to mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.”

The commission was established in 2000 to inform US lawmakers on the “national security implications of the bilateral trade and economic relationship” between the US and China. It released its report a day before Biden and Xi sat down together ahead of the APEC summit.

“China has shown an increased willingness to engage with the United States, but there is little evidence that it intends to make concessions or modify its own policies to improve relations,” the commission said in its report.

