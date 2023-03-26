(Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities detained a Japanese employee of Astellas Pharma Inc., the drugmaker said.

The company is working with Japan’s foreign ministry to gather more information, said a spokesman for Astellas. Details on why the person was detained and where are still unknown.

NHK and other Japanese media reported over the weekend that the Astellas employee was in his 50s. He was detained in March for violating local law, according to the reports.

More than a dozen Japanese nationals have been detained in China since 2015, according to Kyodo News and other Japanese media. Eight people have returned to Japan, seven are still in China facing trial or serving time, while one has died, according to the Mainichi newspaper. Five of them have been found guilty by China of endangering national security, the paper said.

In 2020, a Japanese man was released from detention in China after completing a five-year prison sentence. The man moved to North Korea in the 1960s, later defected and returned to Japan, according to Kyodo News. He was detained in 2015 close to the Chinese border with North Korea and sentenced to five years in 2018, it said.

In 2021, a male employee of a trading house Itochu Corp. was released after serving three years in jail in China, according to the Asahi newspaper. He was imprisoned for espionage in October 2019, it said.

