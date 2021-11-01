Unfinished apartment buildings at China Evergrande Group's Health Valley development on the outskirts of Nanjing, China, on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. China Evergrande Group pulled back from the brink of default by paying a bond coupon before Saturday’s deadline, giving the property giant at least another week to come to grips with a debt crisis that has rattled investor confidence in the world’s second-largest economy. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
, Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese real estate firms’ sales of dollar bonds tumbled to their lowest level since pandemic worries roiled markets last year, as default risks have effectively frozen borrowers out of the offshore market.
There were $1.25 billion of such notes priced by six real estate companies in October, an 81% plunge in issuance from a year earlier, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. It’s the least since $287 million of dollar bonds were sold in April 2020.
Last month’s activity was hurt by yields on junk-rated China dollar bonds, a market segment dominated by developers, hitting their highest level in a decade at 20%. That’s made refinancing debt prohibitively expensive for many such borrowers. At least four builders defaulted on dollar notes in October and the sector saw a record number of downgrades, as the major international ratings firms have said many developers face liquidity issues while billions of dollars in bonds come due.
