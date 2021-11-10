(Bloomberg) -- Chinese developers’ bonds and stocks rallied after the Securities Times said authorities are likely to loosen controls for the nation’s real estate companies to issue local-currency notes, part of efforts to prevent a further deterioration in their financing.

The easing will center on the interbank bond market, which has seen issuance from developers fall in the past year. While the report didn’t specify which rules would be loosened, Chinese junk-rated dollar bonds surged the most in three weeks, and an index of developer shares saw the biggest gain since February.

Banks and other institutions will resume “blood transfusions” for real estate firms through bond investments, the Securities Times said. Authorities sent the policy signal at a meeting on Tuesday between some developers and the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors, which is under the central bank and shares oversight of corporate bond issuance in the interbank market.

The report came after the U.S. Federal Reserve warned this week that the fragility in China’s real estate sector could spread to the U.S. if it deteriorated dramatically. Developers are looking for ways to raise finance after a selloff in the offshore dollar junk bond market sent yields toward 25%, making costs of rolling over debt prohibitively expensive. Slowing property sales and moves to restrict the use of money from presold apartments are also squeezing cash flows.

“With signs that China’s liquidity stress is broadening and even afflicting higher-quality developers, there could be a relaxation of policy regulating access to credit channels, including the onshore bond market,” said Wei Liang Chang, macro strategist at DBS Bank Ltd. “An easing of credit access affirms that policy will be suitably responsive, and this should help shore up investor sentiment, particularly for investment-grade credit.”

Chinese junk-rated dollar bonds climbed 2 to 3 cents on the dollar Wednesday, on track for their biggest gain since Oct. 18. Higher-quality issuers such as Country Garden Holdings Co. and CIFI Holdings Group Co. saw some of their bonds jump about 7 cents. Some onshore bonds joined the rally, including those of Yango Group Co. and Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. The BI China Real Estate Owners and Developers Valuation Peers index of shares surged 6.3% from close to a four-year low.

While there haven’t been any recent public announcements on bond controls, issuance by Chinese real estate companies on the interbank market has slowed from a peak in the third quarter of last year, after the central bank introduced the so-called three red lines debt requirements for the industry. Developers sold 59.2 billion yuan ($9.3 billion) of bonds in the interbank market last quarter, the least since the end of 2019, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“The convening of the symposium means that relevant policies for domestic bond issuance of real estate enterprises will be loosened,” the newspaper cited an unidentified market source as saying. “In the near future, there will be real estate enterprises raising financing through bond issuance in the open market.”

China Business News first reported on the meeting on Tuesday, saying developers including Country Garden, Poly Developments & Holdings Group Co., China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co., Longfor Group Holdings Ltd., Jiayuan Chuangsheng Holding Group Co. and Midea Real Estate Holding Ltd. plan to register and issue debt financing instruments in the interbank market soon.

Shares of Poly Developments climbed as much as 8.4% in mainland trading, while China Merchants Shekou rose 5.5%. In Hong Kong, China Aoyuan Group Ltd. and Shimao Group both soared as much as 18%.

NAFMII didn’t immediately reply to an emailed request for comment on the reports.

A Beijing-based broker engaged in property bond underwriting told the Securities Times that the developers participating in the meeting are quality companies with relatively strong finances. At present, the price fluctuation of domestic bonds issued by these firms in the secondary market is relatively small, demonstrating investor faith.

“It’s the first meeting sending an easing message on debt issuance since the three red lines rule rolled out last year,” said Yan Yuejin, research director at Shanghai-based E-house China Research and Development Institute. “It has great implications because so far the marginal credit easing has only been seen on bank loans.”

Contagion Spreading

China’s property industry has been suffering from a nationwide government crackdown on speculation and leverage following years of debt-fueled expansion. A widening crisis at China Evergrande Group, which is saddled with more than $300 billion in liabilities, is now spreading to other developers, triggering a selloff in their bonds and shares despite official assurances that the problem is controllable.

On top of the two exchanges in Shanghai and Shenzhen, China’s interbank bond market includes paper issued by state-run and private firms and bought by banks and other institutional investors. Its notes outstanding make up nearly 90% of the total size of Chinese bond markets, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Companies are typically unable to use funds borrowed onshore to service their offshore maturities.

The nation’s banks have started to ease lending for homebuyers and developers in response to government instructions amid worries about an economic slowdown. China’s Vice Premier Liu He, widely believed to be President Xi Jinping’s right-hand man, said last month that developers’ reasonable funding needs are being met and the property market remains on a healthy course.

Authorities have also relaxed requirements for developers to participate in the next round of nationwide land auctions, the Securities Times reported. Land sales have been slumping, with unsold parcels offered by local governments reaching the highest since 2018 in September.

