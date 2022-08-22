(Bloomberg) -- Chinese developer stocks rallied after a deeper-than-expected cut in a mortgage reference rate and Beijing’s pledge of financing help, as policymakers showed more urgency to ease a severe property crisis.

A Bloomberg Intelligence index tracking developers rose as much as 1.9%, before paring the gains to 1.2% in afternoon trading. Their junk dollar bonds were up 0.5 cent to 5 cents on the dollar, according to credit traders.

Investors took the loan prime rate cut and new special loans to aid completion of stalled projects as signs of Beijing’s willingness to arrest a housing slump and alleviate an industry-wide cash crunch. But analysts cautioned that a thorough recovery of the sector’s health would require stronger and even unconventional measures.

“The LPR cut and special loans are beneficial to the property sector overall, at least they can alleviate some market anxiety and contain the risks spreading from the property sector to other areas,” said Ting Meng, senior Asia credit strategist at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “For property bonds, the impact may be limited if property sales don’t improve and developers’ refinancing capacity remain limited.”

Here’s a selection of comments from analysts and fund managers:

Stocks Catalyst:

“It should be positive news to equity market as larger-than-expected 5-year LPR drop implies more support for a weak property market,” said Banny Lam, head of research at CEB International Investment Corp.

“Asymmetric rate cuts underline the the urgency of containing the worsening real estate crisis. Lower mortgage rates could help sales stabilize, especially at a time when household expectations are so weak,” said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.

Liquidity Isn’t Enough:

“Though the LPR cut may provide near-term relief, easing liquidity alone is unlikely to lead to a turnaround to the property market,” said David Chao, a global market strategist at Invesco Hong Kong Ltd. “Policymakers may need to implement more non-traditional measures or even some kind of intervention in order to restore faith in the property market”

Policy Implications:

“It might be a suggestion that banks set LPR according to the PBOC’s preference at this juncture -- a smaller-than-expected one-year cut suggests that don’t expect large scale monetary easing from China going forward, while the larger-than-expected 5-year cut reflect the urgency of supporting the property sector,” said Stephen Chiu, chief Asia FX & rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. “The key message is that it may get harder to gauge the LPR moves going forward as more transmission channels are introduced”

Yuan Weakness:

“Stock investors consider the bigger-than-expected cut in China’s five-year loan prime rate a sign that the economic situation is worse than expected,” said Kelvin Wong, an analyst at CMC Markets in Singapore. With China expected to cut interest rates further, “there’s this overriding factor of dollar strength coming back into the picture, which is creating a negative feedback loop for the stock market”

“For CNH, USD is strengthening against major Asia FXs, and the amplified growth concerns and the expectation of continued PBOC policy easing would add some downward pressures on the yuan,” said Xiaojia Zhi, an economist at Credit Agricole. “As for rates, the growth worries are intensifying, as the situation with the drought is worsening. That would probably keep a policy-easing stance for longer, while credit growth may not respond to MLF/LPR cuts, which are in small magnitude, imminently”

