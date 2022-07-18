(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Chinese developers jumped by the most in nearly a month following a report that the nation’s banking regulator urged lenders to support the sector amid a growing mortgage boycott.

A gauge of Chinese real estate firms gained as much as 3.6% on Monday, on track to snap a five-day decline. Top performers included KWG Group Holdings Ltd. and Seazen Group Ltd., which were both up over 10% in Hong Kong. The city’s benchmark Hang Seng Index gained as much as 2.7%, led by property shares.

The slump in property stocks has been a key driver of the recent market downturn as traders feared of a broader contagion from the ailing sector. Investors got some relief after local media reported the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has asked lenders to provide credit to eligible developers so they can complete halted projects.

Authorities also urged banks to meet legitimate funding demands to support deals and help stabilize the market, the report added. Still, investors will be looking for more concrete steps to alleviate stress in China’s heavily battered property sector that’s still reeling from defaults among some of the biggest builders.

Despite Monday’s rally, China’s property shares remain down more than 10% in July.

Here are what analysts are saying:

CGS-CIMB Securities (Raymond Cheng)

“The news is positive to the sector as regulators instruct banks to help solve the problem even though banks may not want to do it from a commercial perspective”

“As the issue has escalated to the national level, we think central government and regulators will handle it very seriously. On the back of the latest development, we expect quite a number of these projects should resume their construction work in near future after banks release those funds from escrow accounts or provide additional funds for construction”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (Hui Shan)

“Regulators came out reassuring the market and also asking banks to lend money to certain developers to continue construction”

“Investors and the market are not sure what the end game is. The core issue here is for the government to step in quickly to boost confidence, to solve the problem at hand, and also provide more clarity to the market and investors on how this downturn in the property sector is going to be resolved”

UOB Kay Hian Ltd. (analysts including Liu Jieqi)

CBIRC may take the mortgage-no-pay crisis “as a chance to push forward the transformation of business model of real estate industry”

The regulator will continue to support rigid demand of housing

CEB International Investment Corp. (Banny Lam)

“China’s banks regulators requests commercial banks to fund property developers’ real estate project. The move tames the risks of mortgage defaults, thus avoiding ripple effects spreading to the China’s economy”

Kingston Securities Ltd. (Dickie Wong)

“The property sector is too big to fail for the Chinese economy and officials seem to be trying their best to comfort the market and home owners”

“At the moment, the risks from mortgage defaults are minimal to large state-owned banks”

STOCKS TO WATCH

Seazen Group surges as much as 11% in Hong Kong, Guangzhou R&F +13%, KWG Group +12%, CIFI Holdings +11%

CSI 300 Banks Index gains as much as 1.7%, set to snap an eight-day losing streak

China Merchants Bank rises as much as 4% in Hong Kong, Postal Savings Bank +4.4%, Bank of Chengdu +2.5% onshore

READ MORE:

China Asks Banks to Fund Housing Projects Amid Mortgage Boycotts

Angst Grips China Markets as Mortgage Boycotts Morph Into Crisis

China Property Crisis Is Spiraling With Homebuyers’ Boycott (2)

China Mortgage Boycott Data Erased by Censors as Crisis Spreads

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.