China Dismisses US Claim Over Possible Weapons Sales to Russia

(Bloomberg) -- China pushed back on US accusations that it has considered providing lethal aid to Russia in its war in Ukraine, saying it never sells arms to parties involved in a conflict.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin was asked Friday about a report in Germany’s Der Spiegel that Beijing is negotiating to send Russia armed drones. He answered by saying: “China has always taken a cautious and responsible approach to military exports, and does not offer any arms sales to conflict zones or parties involved in wars.”

“Recently there has been too much disinformation about China in this regard,” Wang said at the regular press briefing in Beijing. He added that China’s position on Ukraine “boils down to one phrase: to advocate peace and promote talks.”

The ministry published a position paper calling for a cease-fire earlier in the day.

Read: China’s Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Gets Quick Dismissal

The German outlet reported Thursday that Russia’s military is negotiating with a Chinese company to have drones produced, citing sources it did not identify.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that China’s government probably approved of Chinese firms providing Russia non-lethal, “dual-use” support for its war, though he didn’t provide evidence it had approved items that can have both military and civilian purposes.

Last weekend, Blinken warned his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi against providing lethal aid to Moscow. The US has previously sanctioned Chinese firms for helping the war effort — including by imposing penalties against a Chinese satellite firm that provided imagery of Ukrainian locations to Russian mercenaries.

Also: Russia May Be Running Low on Iranian Drones, Awaits New Supplies

There are signs Russia is running low on drones for use against Ukraine, including devices supplied by Iran. Russia has leaned increasingly on drones and missiles to try and weaken critical infrastructure across the country.

--With assistance from Zibang Xiao and Douglas Huang.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.