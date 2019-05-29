(Bloomberg) -- Go inside the global economy with Stephanie Flanders in her new podcast, Stephanomics. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said two of its top officers are departing -- including Simon Potter, who oversees its strategically vital trading desk -- in a rare double exit from the senior ranks of the U.S. central bank

The Trump administration again refrained from labeling China a currency manipulator, a decision that leaves a campaign promise unfulfilled but avoids further escalation in the trade war

China accused the U.S. of abusing a national security exception at the World Trade Organization by cutting off Huawei Technologies Co. to American suppliers

Meantime China’s economic outlook deteriorated this month, after April’s weaker-than-expected performance combined with the renewed trade dispute to hit confidence. This graphic illustrates the weakening

A decline in global car sales likely reduced world gross domestic product by 0.2% last year

The RBA’s signal that it expects to lower rates this year is setting off a fresh round of forecasts for deeper policy cuts as economists ponder where the lower bound’s level lies

