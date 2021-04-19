(Bloomberg) -- Chinese government officials and business leaders are gathered this week on the tropical island province of Hainan for the Boao forum, with discussions expected to encompass topics from digital currencies to carbon neutrality and the economic outlook for a post-pandemic world.

Billed as an Asian version of the World Economic Forum, the forum kicked off Sunday and is slated to run through Wednesday. On the first day of the event, a senior Chinese central bank official said the nation’s goal for internationalizing its currency is not to replace the dollar, and efforts to create a digital yuan are aimed at domestic use.

What to Watch:

A Chinese state leader, who’s yet to be officially identified, is expected to address the forum Tuesday morning.

Chinese central bank governor Yi Gang to speak on a panel about carbon neutrality on Tuesday at 4 PM local time

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Ray Dalio and Stephen Schwarzman among speakers on a panel about the global economic outlook on Monday at 8 PM local time

Chinese deputy securities regulator Fang Xinghai scheduled to speak on a panel about financial opening on Monday at 8 PM local time

Larry Fink, Deputy PBOC Governor Li Bo, former PBOC Governor Zhou Xiaochuan speaking on a panel about pension reform on Tuesday at 8 PM local time

A look at China’s green goals; first-quarter economic performance

Latest developments: (Time-stamps are local time in Boao, Hainan)

Boao Forum Returns After Hiatus (05:00 a.m.)

China is signaling it’s open for business with the resumption of the high-profile Boao Forum for Asia, an opportunity for the government to make a renewed effort to lure foreign investors in a post-pandemic world. The event was canceled last year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Digital Yuan Not to Replace Dollar (Sunday 11:19 p.m.)

China’s goal for internationalizing its currency is not to replace the dollar, and the efforts to create a digital yuan are aimed at domestic use, a senior central bank official said Sunday.

“For the internationalization of the renminbi, we have said many times that it’s a natural process, and our goal is not to replace the U.S. dollar or other international currencies,” People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Li Bo said Sunday.

CanSino Checking Vaccine Safety Closely (Sunday 9:13 p.m.)

CanSino Biologics Inc. is monitoring its Covid-19 vaccine more carefully after cases of blood clots forced other suppliers to suspend inoculations. “We’re just monitoring more cautiously,” CanSino Chairman Yu Xuefeng said on the sidelines of the Boao Forum.

The comments come as a vaccine from Johnson & Johnson was halted in Europe after U.S. officials paused immunizations to investigate blood clots suffered by six women.

