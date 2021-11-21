(Bloomberg) -- China downgraded ties with Lithuania to the level of charge d’affaires, after Taiwan opened a diplomatic office in the Baltic nation earlier this week.

Lithuania is “walking back on political promises” made in a communique for establishing diplomatic links with China, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement Sunday.

The “One China” policy is the political basis of relations between the two countries and the establishment of Taiwan’s office sets a bad international precedent, the statement continued. “We urge Lithuania to immediately correct this mistake and not to underestimate the Chinese people’s strong determination and ability to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” it added.

China, which considers Taiwan part of its territory, has repeatedly voiced opposition to countries engaging in official contact with Taipei and vowed to take countermeasures.

