(Bloomberg) -- The Chinese government is drafting a plan to replace Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam with an “interim” chief executive, Financial Times reports, citing unidentified people briefed on the deliberations.

Lam’s successor would be installed by March, covering the remainder of Lam’s term should Chinese President Xi Jinping decides to carry out the plan, the paper cited the people as saying. Lam’s replacement would not necessarily stay on for a full five-year term afterwards.

Leading candidates to succeed Lam include Norman Chan, former head of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and Henry Tang, who has also served as the territory’s financial secretary and chief secretary for administration, the people added.

