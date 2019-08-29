(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here. 

  • China indicated that it wouldn’t immediately retaliate against the latest U.S. tariff increase, emphasizing the need to discuss ways to deescalate the trade war
    • China’s economy slowed further in August as weak domestic conditions and worsening global trade all combined to undermine the outlook
  • There’s a serious imbalance at the heart of the world economy. Even though the output of the U.S. has shrunk as a share of world gross domestic product, the U.S. currency remains as essential as ever. It needs a rival
  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said issuing ultra-long U.S. bonds is “under very serious consideration.” He also said officials expect Chinese negotiators to visit Washington, but wouldn’t say whether a previously planned September meeting would take place, and added the U.S. doesn’t intend to intervene in the dollar right now
  • U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s power play to get Britain out of the EU could deal another blow to the economy
  • Alberto Fernandez, who’s on the cusp of being elected president in Argentina, is warning that he would freeze electricity and natural gas prices for a year, according to people familiar with the matter
    • Argentina said it will propose an extension of debt maturities held by institutional investors, only postponing the pain, writes Bloomberg Economics’ Adriana Dupita
  • Germany is looking to cap its corporate tax burden at 25% as the country seeks to help smaller businesses amid signs the economy is lurching into a recession

