China indicated that it wouldn’t immediately retaliate against the latest U.S. tariff increase, emphasizing the need to discuss ways to deescalate the trade war China’s economy slowed further in August as weak domestic conditions and worsening global trade all combined to undermine the outlook

There’s a serious imbalance at the heart of the world economy. Even though the output of the U.S. has shrunk as a share of world gross domestic product, the U.S. currency remains as essential as ever. It needs a rival

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said issuing ultra-long U.S. bonds is “under very serious consideration.” He also said officials expect Chinese negotiators to visit Washington, but wouldn’t say whether a previously planned September meeting would take place, and added the U.S. doesn’t intend to intervene in the dollar right now

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s power play to get Britain out of the EU could deal another blow to the economy

Alberto Fernandez, who’s on the cusp of being elected president in Argentina, is warning that he would freeze electricity and natural gas prices for a year, according to people familiar with the matter Argentina said it will propose an extension of debt maturities held by institutional investors, only postponing the pain, writes Bloomberg Economics’ Adriana Dupita

Germany is looking to cap its corporate tax burden at 25% as the country seeks to help smaller businesses amid signs the economy is lurching into a recession

