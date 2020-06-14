(Bloomberg) --

China Eastern Airlines intends to establish a new airline in Hainan along with a group of other investors to take advantage of planned free-trade area and tourism growth, it says in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Shanghai-based carrier would be the majority shareholder in Sanya International Airlines Other backers include the governments of Hainan province and Sanya city, Juneyao Airlines and a unit of Trip.com

Initial registered capital will be 3-6 billion yuan

Filing makes no mention of HNA, the indebted conglomerate and owner of Haikou-based Hainan Airlines China’s government began taking control of HNA in March China Eastern is state-controlled



