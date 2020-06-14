36m ago
China Eastern Air Announces Plan to Create Hainan-Based Carrier
Bloomberg News,
China Eastern Airlines intends to establish a new airline in Hainan along with a group of other investors to take advantage of planned free-trade area and tourism growth, it says in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange.
- Shanghai-based carrier would be the majority shareholder in Sanya International Airlines
- Other backers include the governments of Hainan province and Sanya city, Juneyao Airlines and a unit of Trip.com
- Initial registered capital will be 3-6 billion yuan
- Filing makes no mention of HNA, the indebted conglomerate and owner of Haikou-based Hainan Airlines
- China’s government began taking control of HNA in March
- China Eastern is state-controlled
