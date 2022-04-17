(Bloomberg) --

China Eastern Airlines Corp. has resumed flights using the same type of plane that recently crashed in southern China, a sign the airline is working toward putting the entire fleet back in the air.

A 737-800 jet flew from Kunming to Chengdu on Sunday, according to flightradar24.com. Other planes of the same model have been used in what appeared to be test flights, including near the financial hub of Shanghai.

The crashed flight killed all 132 people on board. Calls to China Eastern seeking comment outside regular business hours were not answered.

U.S. Plane Crash Investigators to Go to China for 737 Probe

China Eastern grounded more than 200 of the Boeing 737-800 planes after the crash on March 21 in Wuzhou, in the Guangxi region. Flight 5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou was cruising at about 29,000 feet when it suddenly dove at high speeds, slamming into a forested hillside about 100 miles from its destination.

Investigators retrieved two flight-data recorders -- the black boxes -- and sent them to the U.S. in hopes they can glean information from them to understand what happened to the jet, which disintegrated into tens of thousands of pieces.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.