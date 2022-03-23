(Bloomberg) -- China is facing a temporary hit to factory production and a lingering consumer slump amid the strictest Covid controls since the initial outbreak two years ago.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is set to speak about Singapore’s virus situation, as well as next steps, at 11 a.m. local time on Thursday.

Moderna Inc. said its Covid-19 vaccine produced a strong immune response in children under age 6 in initial results from a large final-stage trial.

Airline CEOs Want U.S. Covid Mandates Nixed (6:38 a.m. HK)

The largest U.S. airlines urged President Joe Biden to immediately end federal requirements for masks on airplanes, along with mandated vaccinations and testing for international passengers coming to the country.

“It is past time” to eliminate the policies, the Airlines for America lobbying group said in a letter Wednesday, citing the level of Covid-19 vaccinations in the U.S. and the end to mask mandates across much of the country. The testing and shot rule “creates a competitive disadvantage for U.S. tourism,” the carriers said.

China’s Factories, Consumers to Take Hit (5 a.m. HK)

China is facing a temporary hit to factory production and a lingering consumer slump amid the strictest Covid controls since the initial outbreak two years ago.

Company statements and high-frequency indicators suggest a drop in output and spending in March after China imposed lockdowns in key cities like technology hub Shenzhen and Changchun, a center for automakers. Official activity data won’t be available for several weeks still.

Read more: Lockdowns and Inspections Disrupt China’s Plans to Ramp Up Coal

Moderna Shares Fall After Kid Trial Results (4:15 a.m. HK)

Moderna said its Covid-19 vaccine produced a strong immune response in children under age 6 in initial results from a large final-stage trial that showed modest effectiveness in reducing omicron infections.

Based on the positive results and the need for Covid shots for young children, Moderna will submit the data to regulators in the U.S. and overseas as soon as possible, according to a statement. The company also said it would also apply for U.S. clearance of its vaccine in 6- to 11-year-olds, after consultation with regulators.

However, shares slid 4.3% in the U.S. on Wednesday as the efficacy response trailed expectations.

Sweden’s Premature WHO Announcement (11:30 p.m. HK)

Sweden’s announcement that Anders Tegnell, the mastermind behind the Scandinavian country’s controversial Covid-19 strategy, had been hired by the World Health Organization has turned out to be premature.

The March 9 report by Sweden’s Public Health Agency FHM said that Tegnell had resigned as state epidemiologist to become a senior expert in a group that will coordinate the work between the WHO, the UN Children’s Fund UNICEF and vaccine organization Gavi. Svenska Dagbladet first reported that the announcement was met with “surprise and confusion” within the WHO.

Maersk: Less China Covid Impact Than Feared (8:30 p.m. HK)

Chinese ports are functioning surprisingly well despite an uptick in Covid-19 cases, ShippingWatch quoted a regional manager at container line Maersk as saying.

Disruptions in harbors in China are less dramatic than feared because the Chinese government prioritizes maintaining economic growth and keeping key logistics areas open, Anne-Sophie Zerlang Karlsen, head of Maersk’s operations in Asia, told ShippingWatch.

Singapore to Outline Next Steps (5:22 p.m. HK)

Singapore’s Covid-19 situation “has been improving, with the Omicron wave subsiding,” Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Facebook.

He is set to speak about Singapore’s virus situation, as well as next steps, at 11 a.m. local time on Thursday.

