(Bloomberg) -- The beaten-down shares of a Chinese education company are staging an unlikely comeback after its pivot to livestream shopping saw a sudden influx.

The US-listed depositary receipts of Gaotu Techedu Inc., a provider of online teaching in China, rose 7.6% in premarket trading on Thursday after surging 34% this week. The gains followed an inrush of subscribers for the company’s shopping channel on Douyin, a TikTok-like video platform.

Despite the week’s gains, Gaotu is still trading 97% below a 2021 peak when China banned companies that teach school curriculums from making profits.

The rally came at a cost of East Buy Holding Ltd., a subsidiary of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., another education firm that ventured into livestream e-commerce to mitigate against Beijing’s crackdown. A drop in subscribers pushed East Buy’s Hong Kong-traded shares to a 17% decline for the week so far.

What caused fans of East Buy’s channel to leave was a dispute about the authorship of a screenplay. Dong Yuhui, a celebrated livestream host, was in focus after a channel editor claimed that the screenplay’s script was a collaborative effort.

The comment sparked an outcry among Dong’s fans, who maintained that he was the sole author, leaving for rival Gaotu’s channel to voice their support for the teacher-turned influencer, according to Citigroup analyst Alice Cai.

Cai cautioned that Gaotu’s rally would be short-lived.

The spike is “primarily reflecting the loyalty of Dong Yuhui’s fanbase rather than a sustainable increase in Gaotu’s e-commerce business prospects,” she said, rating Gaotu as a sell.

Bloomberg News has reached out to Gaotu and East Buy for comments.

Once a major provider of online courses from elementary to high school levels, Gaotu remains a shadow of its former self. Its third-quarter sales were almost 60% below 2020 levels, while its market value is less than $1 billion, down from a peak of $34 billion.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.