China-EM Crisis Risk, Brexit Summit, Two More Fed Hikes: Eco Day

(Bloomberg) -- Happy hump day, Asia. Here’s the latest news from Bloomberg Economics:

Tom Orlik ponders what would happen if China and emerging markets were to lurch into crisis at the same time

The U.K. and EU are preparing for a special summit to sign the Brexit deal in November and the meeting could be announced within days

Federal Reserve officials expect to lift the benchmark interest rate a total of four times in 2018. Markets are starting to believe them

President Trump’s next salvo in the trade fight could tax the shirt off America’s back -- literally

India’s recent decriminalization of homosexuality is expected to provide a significant boost to the $2.6 trillion economy

Mark Carney agreed to remain at the helm of the Bank of England for an additional seven months, extending his stay for a second time to help steer the U.K. economy through Brexit

Argentina’s central bank kept its key interest rate at 60 percent

To contact the reporter on this story: Michael Heath in Sydney at mheath1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Chris Bourke

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.