(Bloomberg) -- China’s foreign exchange reserves fell to about $3.128 trillion at the end of October from $3.143 trillion as of end-Sept., according to data from the People’s Bank of China.

The median estimate was $3.143 trillion, with forecasts from 15 economists ranging from $3.13 trillion to $3.165 trillion

End-Oct. forex reserves fell $14.58 billion from end-Sept.: Bloomberg calculations

End-Oct. gold reserves at 62.64 million fine troy ounces vs 62.64 million fine troy ounces at end-Sept.

End-Oct. gold reserves in U.S. dollar value at $117.886 billion; End-Sept. at $118.2 billion

