(Bloomberg) -- China’s top legislative body ended its meeting on Saturday without any mention of the proposed security law for Hong Kong, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress started deliberations Thursday on national security legislation for Hong Kong, leading foreign governments and bodies to warn that the law may erode the financial center’s unique freedoms.

China’s legislative body on Saturday said it strongly condemns and opposes the European Parliament’s resolution on the legislation, saying it interfered in China’s internal affairs. The European Parliament urged governments in Europe to consider taking China to the International Court of Justice over the proposed law.

The Standing Committee meeting was attended by 160 members, according to Xinhua.

