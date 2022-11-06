(Bloomberg) -- China ended its string of stronger-than-expected fixings that had been in place since August, as a rebound in the yuan reduced the need for Beijing to support the currency.

The People’s Bank of China set the fix at 7.2292 per dollar, compared with the average estimate of 7.2287 in a Bloomberg survey of analysts and traders. Before Monday, the reference rate had been stronger than the forecasts for 47 straight sessions.

The latest fixing came after the yuan surged in both onshore and overseas trading in the previous session amid speculation Beijing may relax its Covid Zero policy. But in the longer term, the currency is still pressured by a slowing economy and a widening policy gap with the US following Federal Reserve rate hikes.

The fixing “may reflect a moderation of strong measures to slow depreciation, as short positions could have reduced following last week’s expectation on easing of Covid rules,” said Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered Bank Plc.

Speculation on the start of an end to China’s Covid Zero policy, that’s pressuring the nation’s economic growth, have boosted market sentiment since last week. While the yuan surged previously amid a slew of unverified online posts and headlines supporting the easing scenario, it’s pared some of those gains as health officials reaffirmed their adherence to a strict Covid policy over the weekend.

The onshore yuan weakened 0.3% to 7.2164 per dollar as of 9:56 a.m. local time, while the offshore yuan traded at 7.2218.

