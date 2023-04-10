(Bloomberg) -- China Energy Investment Corporation signed an agreement with French state utility Electricite de France SA to construct an offshore green hydrogen facility for energy storage, according to a statement posted on the Chinese company’s website.

  • The facility will be built in Jiangsu and will have total installed capacity of 1.5 gigawatts, according to the statement
  • The two companies agreed to expand cooperation during French President Emmanuel Macron’s three-day visit to China this week
  • Note: China Minister Urges French Firms to Keep Investing in China

