China Energy Says It Will Expand Cooperation With France’s EDF
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- China Energy Investment Corporation signed an agreement with French state utility Electricite de France SA to construct an offshore green hydrogen facility for energy storage, according to a statement posted on the Chinese company’s website.
- The facility will be built in Jiangsu and will have total installed capacity of 1.5 gigawatts, according to the statement
- The two companies agreed to expand cooperation during French President Emmanuel Macron’s three-day visit to China this week
