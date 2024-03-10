(Bloomberg) -- Chinese Ambassador Xiao Qian said a suspended death sentence imposed on Australian writer Yang Hengjun represents an “individual case” and doesn’t herald a new deterioration in relations between Beijing and Canberra.

Yang was sentenced early last month after being found guilty of espionage in a Beijing court, an outcome that “appalled” the Australian government and fueled fears of renewed tensions. Yang later waived his right to appeal, a decision backed by his family and friends who cited distrust of China’s legal system and the imprisoned writer’s urgent need for medical attention.

“It was an individual judicial case and it should not be the case to disrupt our overall relationship,” Xiao said at the Australian Financial Review business summit in Sydney on Monday. “His health is not perfect but his health problems are not as serious as have been described publicly or by his relatives.”

Xiao’s comments echoed the sentiment of Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell, who said last month that concerns over Yang’s sentence were unlikely to impact the outcome of China’s review of wine tariffs that’s due in late March.

Aged in his 50s, Yang was a former employee of the Chinese Foreign Ministry who later became a pro-democracy advocate disillusioned with his government, his friend Feng Chongyi wrote in 2019. The Chinese government has denied ever employing Yang.

Australia’s ties with China have steadily improved since the election of a center-left Labor government in May 2022, resulting in Beijing scrapping a number of trade measures imposed during a nadir in relations.

China initiated a five-month review into tariffs on Australian wine in late November. A similar review process with tariffs placed on Australian barley earlier in 2023 had led to a lifting of the sanctions.

On the tariffs, the ambassador said: “We do have differences on many issues and we’re going to manage the differences wisely and maturely.”

“They’re now carrying out those investigations and things are moving on right tracks with the right direction,” Xiao said.

