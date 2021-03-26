Mar 26, 2021
China EV Maker x Halts Production for 5 Days on Chips Shortage
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Nio Inc. will temporarily halt production at one of its factories in Anhui province because of the semiconductor shortage, becoming the first high-profile Chinese carmaker to succumb to a chip snarl that’s silenced the factory lines of auto manufacturers globally.
Nio’s JAC-NIO plant in provincial capital Hefei will cease operations for five working days starting from March 29, the company said in a statement Friday.
Stay on top of the electric car revolution; sign up to our Hyperdrive newsletter here
“The overall supply constraint of semiconductors has impacted the company’s production volume in March,” Shanghai-based Nio said. “The company expects to deliver approximately 19,500 vehicles in the first quarter, adjusted from previously released outlook of 20,000 to 20,500 vehicles.”
Read more: The Global Auto Plants Now Idle as Chip Supplies Dry Up
Automakers the world over have expanded and extended production cuts that first began in late December to cope with a worsening global shortage of semiconductors. The coronavirus pandemic caused a surge in chip orders that are needed for smartphones, TVs and computers as people try to make extended life at home more bearable, leaving less capacity for a stronger-than-expected rebound in vehicle demand.
Recent weather-related disruptions of petrochemical supplies in the southern U.S. and a fire at a chipmaking plant in Japan have exacerbated the shutdowns.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.