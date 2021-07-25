(Bloomberg) -- Typhoon In-Fa made landfall in Eastern China on Sunday, causing the evacuation of more than 100,000 people, the cancellation of flights and the halting of business operations, according to media reports.

In-Fa landed in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province, at 12.30 p.m, local time, with a maximum wind force of 38 meters per second, the China Meteorological Administration said. Local authorities ordered schools, markets and businesses to close, and relocated more than 100,000 people, according to media.

The tropical storm will make landfall again in Zhejiang province’s Jiaxing city and in Shanghai’s Pudong district later Sunday, the National Meteorological Center said.

The typhoon follows last week’s historic flooding in central Henan province where at least 56 people died, according to Xinhua. The death toll includes 12 people who were killed after subway trains were flooded in the capital Zhengzhou. The city of more than 10 million is reeling from record rainfall, with a year’s worth of precipitation in just three days.

