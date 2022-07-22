(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group, the embattled property developer, said chief executive officer Xia Haijun has resigned.

Siu Shawn, an executive director at the company, will take over, according to a statement Friday. Chief Financial Officer Pan Darong also resigned, with the company attributing both moves to their “involvement in the arrangement of the pledges.”

Evergrande is at the center of a debt crisis that’s spreading among China’s property developers following a regulatory crackdown on excessive borrowing in the industry. The world’s most indebted developer faces a lengthy restructuring after being labeled a defaulter in December.

The company’s cash crunch has become a focus for global investors, concerned that a collapse might roil the financial system and curb growth in the world’s second-largest economy, which depends on the housing market for about a quarter of gross domestic product.

