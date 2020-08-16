(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s first-half profit slumped on the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent discounting to kickstart apartment sales.

Net income fell 46% to about 14.7 billion yuan ($2.1 billion) in the six months ended June 30, according to preliminary results released late Sunday.

Evergrande shares fell 5.8% in premarket trading in Hong Kong.

Increased marketing expenses, foreign exchange losses and the firm’s venture into electric cars also contributed to the decline in earnings, the developer said.

“Evergrande’s narrowing gross margin -- which may fall to 24% in 2020 from 28% last year, based on our scenario analysis -- could be a persistent drag on profit as cash flow pressure sustains price cuts,” said Kristy Hung, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

The profit warning came after the developer pledged to remake itself as a leaner company back in April. It unveiled an aggressive target to reduce its total debt load by half, or about 400 billion yuan, in three years. However, the plan has been met with skepticism, especially after another round of share buybacks since May.

Last week, China Evergrande raised HK$23.5 billion ($3 billion) by selling a stake in its property management arm to investors including Tencent Holdings Ltd., companies linked to Citic Capital Holdings and the wife of billionaire mogul Joseph Lau.

