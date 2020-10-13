(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group is seeking as much as HK$8.43 billion ($1.09 billion) in a share placement to refinance existing debt, just a few weeks after China’s most indebted developer skirted a liquidity crisis.

Evergrande is selling 490 million shares at HK$16.50 to HK$17.20 each, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. The price range represents a discount of 11.1% to 14.7% to its last closing price of HK$19.34 on Monday. Trading is closed in Hong Kong on Tuesday due to a typhoon.

The placement comes after Evergrande’s billionaire chairman sealed a deal about two weeks ago with a group of investors that waived their right to force a $13 billion repayment by the property firm, avoiding a potential default that would have sent shock waves across financial markets in China and beyond.

Evergrande shares have plunged 31% from a 15-month high reached in early July.

Bank of America, Credit Suisse Group AG, Huatai International Ltd. and UBS Group AG are joint bookrunners for the placement.

Evergrande’s dollar bonds edged up on the news, with its 8.9% notes due 2021 climbing to 96.5 cents on the dollar, the highest since Sept. 23.

