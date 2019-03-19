(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group, the nation’s second-largest property developer, is moving further away from its real estate roots declaring Tuesday that it wants to be the biggest maker of electric vehicles in the world.

Evergrande aims to achieve that goal within three to five years, and plans to start selling EVs “soon,” according to a statement on its website.

“Evergrande has positioned across the electric vehicle industry chain and is now armed with advanced technology,” Chairman Hui Ka Yan was cited as telling a supply-chain conference held by the group in Tianjin last Saturday. “Evergrande will strive to become the world’s biggest and the strongest electric vehicle group within three to five years.”

While Evergrande’s EV declaration may be its most bold to date, it’s not the first time the developer has dabbled in automobile technology. This year alone units associated with the company’s health arm have spent more than $1.1 billion buying stakes in an array of EV-related companies, including an interest in a maker of in-wheel motors, a stake in a battery maker, and part of a Swedish EV firm focused on intelligent cars.

Hui, who is China’s third-richest person, also said Evergrande believes the EV industry has “enormous market potential” and aims to make a contribution toward China’s goal of becoming a “powerful economy in automobile.”

Evergrande’s Hong Kong-listed stock was trading 1.3 percent higher at HK$27.50 in early trade.

