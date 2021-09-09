Savills Fires Employee After Probe Into Racist Football Tweets
Real estate broker Savills Plc has dismissed an employee who is under investigation for a slew of racist comments on social media.
Welcome to Thursday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
Regulators in Beijing have signed off on a China Evergrande Group proposal to renegotiate payment deadlines with banks and other creditors, paving the way for a temporary reprieve as the cash-strapped developer struggles to come to grips with more than $300 billion of liabilities.
Residents on the Thai resort island of Phuket will get a third dose of vaccine to shield them from a resurgence in Covid-19 outbreak ahead of an expected rush in vaccinated tourists in the fourth quarter.
Millions of Americans are behind on rent, but their ability to get some of the billions of dollars in federal aid has been uneven across the country.
7h ago
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Shares of China Evergrande Group plunged as much as 11% to their lowest since July 2015, on continued concerns over the financial health of the indebted developer.
The tumble Thursday came a day after the company’s stock briefly fell below its 2009 initial public offering price amid a further downgrade by Fitch Ratings. Late on Wednesday, REDD reported that the company plans to suspend interest payments on loans from two banks due Sept. 21. and asked a lender to wait for instructions about an extension plan.
The world’s most indebted developer has become one of the biggest financial worries in China, given its teetering pile of $305 billion in liabilities to banks, shadow lenders, companies, investors, vendors and home buyers. Moody’s Investors Service on Tuesday cut Evergrande’s credit rating by three notches, its third downgrade of the real estate giant since June.
Investor concerns about a possible payment failure at Evergrande have prompted big declines in the firm’s bonds in recent weeks and triggered fears about contagion risk in the broader credit market.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.