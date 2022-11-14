(Bloomberg) -- China is expected to engineer a “soft landing” for its property market as regulators proposed sweeping directives to shore up the embattled sector, a former central bank official said.

The latest package, the strongest yet since September last year when China started fine-tuning its property measures, is aimed at ensuring a healthy and stable development in the real estate sector, Sheng Songcheng, the former head of the statistics and analysis department at the People’s Bank of China, said in an interview.

Authorities over the weekend issued a 16-point plan to boost the real estate market, which coincided with a 20-point playbook from the National Health Commission aimed at reducing the economic and social impact of containing Covid. Sheng’s comments echoed an assessment from central bank governor Yi Gang, who said earlier this month at a Hong Kong summit that he hopes the property market can achieve a “soft landing.”

While the latest measures may not be as effective as before given new home sales have peaked, they are still conducive to restoring market confidence, said Sheng. Meanwhile, household leverage may improve should China’s economy pick up next year, potentially boosting housing demand, he said.

Chinese developer stocks and bonds soared early Monday. A Bloomberg Intelligence gauge of builders’ shares surged as much as 15%, taking this month’s gain to 56%. Country Garden Holdings Co. jumped a record 52%. High-yield dollar bonds rose at least 5 cents on the dollar, according to traders, led by developers including Longfor Group Holdings Ltd.

Sheng said that authorities have stuck to their overall policy stance of “three red lines” and that loan concentration caps remain, but the latest policies sought to address issues on both the demand and supply side. Financial institutions were asked to assume greater responsibility and were allowed to roll over some loans, alleviating the pressure of a quick bad loan build-up in the short run.

The rescue package, albeit more targeted at troubled projects than developers, can still help developers stabilize their operations and ensure that real estate sector will no longer be a drag on the economy, he said.

Sheng, who retired from PBOC’s statistics department in 2016, remains active as a policy adviser. In April, he urged financial regulators to ease up on their efforts to rein in debt of developers so that they can ride out the Covid wave.

The major policy shifts by Xi’s government will likely aid China’s growth outlook and add fuel to a market rally that started this month, though significant headwinds for the economy and the property sector are likely to remain.

