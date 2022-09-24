(Bloomberg) -- China should take proactive measures to stimulate demand, and local governments need to strike a balance between Covid controls and growth, the China Securities Journal cited former statistics bureau chief Ning Jizhe as saying.

Policies should be implemented to boost demand, including fiscal and monetary measures, Ning, former chief of the National Bureau of Statistics and the National Development and Reform Commission, said on Saturday, according to the report.

“For local governments, this means it is critical to properly deal with issues of preventing the virus” and to make every effort to boost consumption, Ning said at the Global Asset Management Forum, according to the report.

China’s economy is slowly emerging from lockdowns of some of the largest cities because of Covid outbreaks. Power outages and extreme weather over the summer, and an ongoing property market slump, have further hampered a rebound.

Despite better-than-expected industrial output and retail sales data in August, the outlook remains uncertain. Sporadic Covid outbreaks continue to dampen consumer sentiment, and opportunities for spending remain restricted by the country’s Covid Zero policies, while weak global demand limits exports.

China should unleash its “massive consumption potential,” using measures and policies to provide certainty to counter the effects of the uncertainties, including global inflation and problems with supply chains, the report cited Ning as saying.

