(Bloomberg) -- China expanded a key financing support program designed for private firms including real estate companies, a move that promises to help developers sell more bonds and ease their liquidity woes.

The National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors widened the program launched in 2018 to support about 250 billion yuan ($34.5 billion) in debt sales by private companies including developers, the regulator said in a statement on its website Tuesday. The ways to support such financing include bond guarantees, credit enhancement and bond purchases, it said, adding that the move is part of efforts to stabilize the economy and could be expanded further if needed.

The additional aid came after People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Pan Gongsheng called for more support for bond sales by private developers last month as distress mounts following record defaults. The broader property crisis has shut most private developers out of the market for bond financing both domestically and offshore.

The statement today didn’t say how much bond financing has been supported or how much aid is meant for developers, but Pan said in 2018 that an initial estimate of the program showed it can support as much as 160 billion yuan in bond sales. He also said back then that the financing tool was not intended for private developers or companies in industries with overcapacity.

NAFMII, as the regulator is known, has recently organized credit enhancement support for some private developers and achieved “good effects,” the statement said. As the size and scope of the program expands further in the future, it will have a bigger role in bolstering investor confidence and expanding private companies’ financings, it said.

--With assistance from Alice Huang.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.