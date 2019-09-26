(Bloomberg) -- China is likely to increase American soybean purchases during high-level trade talks in the U.S. in October, according to an influential Chinese agricultural consultant.

The world’s biggest soybean importer is likely to buy another 1 million to 2 million tons when Vice Premier Liu He visits Washington, said Li Qiang, chairman of Shanghai JC Intelligence Co. If the talks are successful, China could boost shipments to between 30 million and 35 million tons next year, Li said at an industry conference in Nanning, China.

Li’s view follows Bloomberg reports this week that China has issued new waivers for companies to buy American soy without paying retaliatory tariffs, while also preparing to buy more pork. U.S. and Chinese officials held working-level talks this month and are aiming for a high-level meeting around Oct. 10.

China has already bought about 19 million tons of U.S. soy this year, so the extra purchases would mean the country exceeds its commitment to import about 20 million tons from the U.S., Li said. With the extra purchases, China will be able to meet its supply gap for the rest of the year and some of the 7 million tons in earlier purchases could be stored for state reserves, he said.

Li was less hopeful about Argentina’s prospects in China. Beijing recently agreed to allow soymeal shipments from the Latin American country, the biggest exporter of the animal feed. However, this agreement is strategic for China, and it may only purchase a small volume on a trial basis, Li said.

