(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank will likely roll over maturing debt to ease liquidity in the financial system as the economy slows amid the trade dispute with the U.S.

The People’s Bank of China is expected to roll over 383 billion yuan ($55 billion) of medium-term lending facility loans due to mature on Thursday, analysts said, after July industrial output growth weakened to a 17-year low.

While investor sentiment got a boost Wednesday from President Donald Trump’s decision to delay the imposition of new tariffs on some Chinese goods, the latest data give the central bank a reason to add stimulus for the economy.

"The data today call for the PBOC to ease," said Zhaopeng Xing, a markets economist at ANZ Bank China Co. "I expect more medium-term lending facility debt will be offered to small regional banks in a targeted manner this time."

The central bank is unlikely to lower rates by the end of this quarter, according to Zhou Hao, a senior emerging markets economist at Commerzbank AG in Singapore. "If they did want to cut, they should have cut the open-market operation rates over the past two weeks," he said.

The yield on the most-actively traded 10-year government bonds was little changed at 3% as of 2:24 p.m. in Shanghai. The cost touched that level for the first time since 2016 on Tuesday after dropping more than 40 basis points from a peak in April.

