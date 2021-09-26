5h ago
China Expects Car Sales to Grow This Year, Reversing Prior Drop
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- China auto sales may grow in 2021, reversing three years of declines, according to Wang Bin, a deputy head at the Ministry of Commerce’s consumption promotion department.
- Recent declines in monthly new car sales were affected by a higher base last year, tighter car chip supply and a stabilizing market after years of rapid growth, Wang said at a press conference on Sunday
- Previous story: China Aug. Retail Passenger Vehicle Sales Fall 14.7% Y/y: PCA
