(Bloomberg) -- China’s Communist Party expelled former Interpol President Meng Hongwei, months after he went missing during a trip to the country.

Meng was also removed from his government post as vice public security Minister over violations that included the taking of bribes and abuse of power, according to a statement from the party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

His wife, Grace Meng, said she asked French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss her husband’s disappearance during Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s visit to Paris this week.

Her husband had worked at the international law enforcement agency’s headquarters in Lyon, France, and was reported missing on Sept. 29 after he left for China. There’s been little information on his case since, but the Ministry of Public Security in Beijing has said he was being investigated on allegations including the acceptance of bribes.

